‘Beef Bandit’ arrested after stuffing nearly $800 worth of meat into his pants, stealing it

LIVINGSTON PARISH, Louisiana — A man who law enforcement called the ‘Beef Bandit’ was arrested after he was caught with nearly $800 worth of meat that he had stuffed into his pants.

Last week, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) dispatch received a call about a male exiting the Walmart in Denham Springs, Louisiana, without paying for concealed items, according to a post shared on social media.

The man reportedly re-entered the store to pull the same stunt off again.

The caller told the sheriff’s office that “something in his appearance upon exit didn’t quite look right.”

Witnesses told the sheriff’s office that the man drove off in a black Honda without a license plate and was heading in the westbound direction.

“Our partners at the Denham Springs Police Department spotted and stopped the vehicle on Range at Interstate 12 before the driver could head towards Baton Rouge,” LPSO Sheriff Jason Ard said in the post. “In the vehicle, in plain view, we located packs of meat.”

According to the post, responding officers could see 2 packs of lean hamburger meat, valued at $69.94, as well as 4 packs of ribeyes, valued at $131.56, in plain view.

Further investigation revealed several packs of Angus Rib Eyes, valued at $291.36, hidden in the trunk.

The sheriff’s office also discovered that more packs of meat were taken from another area store, Sam’s. The total loss was approximately $300.

Witnesses told deputies that the suspect, identified as 57-year-old Michael Ardoin, was stuffing the packs of meat into his pants.

Ardoin is facing felony charges due to his extensive theft conviction history, including 74 arrests, 26 of them for theft, with 9 convictions.

“According to the law, if you have 2 or more theft convictions, new charges are upgraded,” the post read.

Ardoin is being charged with 2 felony counts of theft and traffic citations issued by the Denham Springs Police Department. He was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

The stolen meat was returned to the stores, but will not be resold. The packs will have to be destroyed, according to the sheriff’s office.

