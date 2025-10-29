Bellefontaine man arrested, accused of child sex charges

BELLEFONTAINE — Donald Wilson of Bellefontaine was arrested on October 28, 2025, by detectives from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation into Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).

Wilson, who has a prior conviction from 1991 for Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor, was found to have downloaded multiple confirmed CSAM media files from the Internet.

A residential search warrant executed at Wilson’s home uncovered further evidence, leading to his arrest.

Wilson was charged with 20 counts of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor (Creating) and 13 counts of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor (Possession).

He was booked into the Logan County Jail, and additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.

