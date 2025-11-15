Beloved retired science teacher, high school football coach dies

BROOKVILLE — A local school district is mourning the death of a beloved retired science teacher and high school football coach.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Brookville Local Schools wrote in a social media post that John Barsala passed away on Thursday.

“Coach Barsala dedicated his career to educating and shaping generations of Brookville students, both in the classroom and on the athletic field,” the school district said.

TRENDING STORIES:

He guided the Blue Devil football team to a state runner-up finish in 1976.

Barsala also coached the baseball team.

His teams won “numerous league and district championships through his commitment, leadership, and deep love for the game,” the school district wrote on its Facebook page.

Barsala was also a science teacher.

“John Barsala leaves behind a lasting legacy of excellence, sportsmanship, and the countless lives he inspired,” the school district said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group