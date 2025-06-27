Bengals agree to $470 million framework to renovate stadium, stay in Cincinnati through 2036

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals have agreed in principle on a new stadium lease with Hamilton County.

County commissioners approved a term sheet on Thursday that will keep the team in Cincinnati playing home games at Paycor Stadium through 2036, according to a team spokesperson.

“Proud to call Cincinnati home,” the team announced on social media.

The Bengals started playing their home game at Paycor Stadium in 2000.

“This is a significant day for the Bengals and Hamilton County as we secure the team’s future in Cincinnati,” said Bengals Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn. “We thank the Hamilton County Commissioners for supporting this agreement to ensure Paycor Stadium remains an excellent venue and a focal point for Cincinnati’s riverfront. We are proud to call Paycor Stadium our home and to keep our future here in Cincinnati, where it belongs.”

The team and the county commission could also extend the lease through June 2046, the spokesperson said.

The total renovation project is estimated at $470 million. The Bengals will pay $120 million while Hamilton County will cover $350 million.

The Associated Press reports that details on what the stadium improvements will include were not announced.

The preliminary agreement will still need final approval from both the team and Hamilton County commissioners.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

