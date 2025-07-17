Bengals announce longtime announcer, defensive back, to Ring of Honor

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals will add two new members to their Ring of Honor in October.

The Bengals announced that Dave Lapham and Lemar Parrish, two players from the franchise’s first full decade of existence, will be honored, according to a team spokesperson.

Lapham was an offensive lineman from 1974-1983 and currently serves as a radio analyst. He is nicknamed “Mr. Bengal.” This year will be his 50th year with the franchise.

Parrish played seven seasons for the Bengals, 1970-77, and was nicknamed “Leapin’ Lemar.” His 13 career non-offensive touchdowns are the third most in the 20th Century NFL.

This is the fifth year of the Ring of Honor’s existence. Other members include Paul Brown, Anthony Munoz, Ken Anderson, Ken Riley, Willie Anderson, Isaac Curtis, Boomer Esiason, Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson, Corey Dillon, and Tim Krumrie.

Cincinnati hosts the New York Jets on October 26 at 1 p.m.

