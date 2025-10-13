Bengals’ comeback effort falls short at Green Bay

By WHIO Staff

GREEN BAY, WI — The Cincinnati Bengals’ comeback effort came up short in a 27-18 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

In his Bengals debut, Joe Flacco threw two second-half touchdown passes.

The loss extends Cincinnati’s losing streak to four straight games.

The Bengals fall to 2-4.

Green Bay took the opening kickoff and drove 11 plays and 47 yards to Cincinnati’s 19-yard line. But Geno Stone intercepted a tipped pass to stop the drive to keep the game scoreless after one quarter.

Lucas Havriski’s 43-yard field goal gave the Packers a 3-0 lead early in the second quarter. Josh Jacobs’ three-yard touchdown run increased it to 10-0 in Green Bay’s favor at halftime.

The Bengals took the opening kickoff and drove to Green Bay’s 2-yard line. Flacco found Tanner Hudson on fourth and goal for a touchdown to cut the deficit to 10-7 after three quarters.

Jacobs’ 14-yard touchdown run to start the fourth quarter extended the Packers’ advantage to 17-7. Evan McPherson followed with a 45-yard field goal to get Cincinnati within seven points, 17-10, with 10:43 remaining.

Jordan Love threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Tucker Kraft to push Green Bay’s lead to 24-10. The Bengals faced a fourth and five with over four minutes to play at the Packers’ 19-yard line. Flacco hit Ja’Marr Chase for a 19-yard touchdown, and a two-point conversion drew them closer, 24-18, with 4:11 to play.

That’s as close as they got as Green Bay drove downfield, and Havriski’s 39-yard field goal sealed the game with 1:52 to go.

Cincinnati has a short turnaround.

They host Pittsburgh on Thursday, Oct. 16, at Paycor Stadium on Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. in Cincinnati.

©2025 Cox Media Group

