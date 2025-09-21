Bengals commit 5 turnovers in worst loss in team history

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — The Cincinnati Bengals made the wrong kind of franchise history on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Bengals suffered their worst loss in franchise history in a 48-10 loss.

This was Cincinnati’s first game without Joe Burrow.

Viking defensive back Isaiah Rodgers forced three turnovers and scored two defensive touchdowns.

Cincinnati falls to 2-1 overall.

Minnesota took the opening kickoff and drove downfield. Quarterback Carson Wentz found Josh Oliver for a 12-yard touchdown to take a 7-0 lead.

Cincinnati was at the Viking 29-yard line with less than 7 minutes left in the first quarter. Harrison Smith tipped Jake Browning’s pass, Rodgers picked it off and ran 87 yards for a touchdown to increase the deficit to 14-0 after one quarter.

The Bengals trailed 17-3 at the two-minute warning. Browning completed a pass to Noah Fant, but Rodgers forced a fumble, scooped it up, and ran 66 yards the other way for a Vikings touchdown as Cincinnati trailed, 24-3.

Rodgers was not done. He forced another fumble, knocking the ball from wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, which the Vikings recovered. It set up another Vikings touchdown as they led, 31-3, with 33 seconds left.

Cincinnati turned it over again when running back Samaje Perine fumbled, and Minnesota recovered. It set up a 62-yard field goal by Will Reichard as the first half ended, as the Bengals trailed, 34-3.

“You’re not going to go on the road, in a tough environment, and give yourself any sort of chance when the turnovers are five to nothing ... and expect to win,” said Bengals Head Zac Taylor.

He added that the team is going to need to make a lot of corrections after the game.

“Very clearly, this is on the entire team,” Taylor said. “That first half, the offense really struggled, did not put our team in a great spot. It’s as simple as that.”’

Cincinnati’s next game will be on Monday Night Football on Sept. 29. They play at the Denver Broncos at 8:15 p.m.

