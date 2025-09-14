Bengals extend partnership with sports retailer, to add new stadium retail operations

Paycor Stadium sits empty after the NFL postponed the game following an injury to Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals have extended their partnership with the sports retailer, Fanatics, and plan to add new stadium retail operations.

Last week, the Cincinnati Bengals and Fanatics announced a “significant, long-term expansion” to their partnership, making Fanatics the team’s stadium retail business provider.

Fanatics will now operate all shopping destinations within Paycor Stadium, along with the Bengals’ online retail shop that they have been operating since 2016.

“This enhanced partnership provides a more holistic relationship with Fanatics that aligns with the Bengals’ goal of partnering with best-in-class companies,” said Duane Haring, Bengals Director of Stadium and Event Operations. “Fanatics’ scale and expertise in the merchandise space give the Bengals more ability to offer great products and a retail experience that establishes the Bengals Pro Shop as a premier NFL flagship store and the best place to shop for Bengals gear in town.”

Under Fanatics management, fans will gain access to a “deeper, best-in-class assortment of team and player merchandise”, including exclusive and expanded offerings of jerseys, headwear, hard goods, and more from leading brands such as Fanatics, Nike, New Era, WinCraft, Mitchell & Ness, Ohio-based Homage, and others.

The new merchandise includes customizable jerseys that will be pressed in-store on the same day, according to a spokesperson.

Fanatics also plans to use its new RFID technology to shorten checkout times and create a more efficient shopping experience.

Ahead of the 2026 NFL season, Fanatics will invest in a renovated 11,000-plus square ft. in-venue primary team store that will feature digital panels and LED screens throughout to broadcast live games and exclusive team content.

“The Cincinnati Bengals have been an exceptional partner to Fanatics for nearly a decade and we’re thrilled to deepen our working relationship together,” said Ed O’Brien, Fanatics SVP of Business Development. “Our shared vision is to create a retail experience that matches the energy and excitement Bengals fans bring to every game and ensure that everyone – from the longtime season ticket holders to the youngest members of Who Dey Nation – can find the perfect way to showcase their team spirit and pride on gamedays and every day.”

