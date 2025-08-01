Bengals finalize $470M stadium renovations, lease agreement

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals will remain at Paycor Stadium for at least 11 years, resulting in $470 million in stadium improvements.

The agreement between Hamilton County and the Bengals, announced just hours before a crucial deadline, ensures that the team will remain in Cincinnati, with significant investments from both the county and the team.

Hamilton County will contribute $350 million towards various stadium upgrades, while the Bengals will invest $120 million in renovating club lounges and luxury suites, our news partners at WCPO reported.

“Today we are delivering on our promise to the taxpayers of a new and better lease that protects their interest and does not raise taxes,” Hamilton County Commission President Denise Driehaus said. “We’ve capped the county’s costs and secured real investment from the Bengals and the NFL.”

The lease announcement followed intense negotiations, with both sides exchanging last-minute proposals.

The team had been seeking concessions for parking spaces potentially affected by future riverfront development.

The finalized lease includes plans for Hamilton County to finance improvements such as elevator and escalator upgrades, replacement of general assignment seats, and enhancements to Wi-Fi and audio-visual systems.

Additionally, retail spaces and the visiting team locker room will be renovated.

The new lease agreement not only secures the Bengals’ presence in Cincinnati but also promises substantial enhancements to Paycor Stadium, aligning it with other top venues nationwide.

