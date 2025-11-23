Bengals fourth quarter rally comes up short against Patriots

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals’ attempted fourth-quarter rally fell short against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

The Bengals fell, 26-20, at Paycor Stadium.

Marcus Jones broke up Joe Flacco’s fourth-down pass with 23 seconds left. The Patriots ran out the clock.

Cincinnati fell to 3-8 overall. They have now lost four straight games.

The Bengals took a 10-0 lead on an Evan McPherson 54-yard field goal and Geno Stone’s 32-yard pick-six.

New England responded when Drake Maye found a wide-open Hunter Henry for a 28-yard touchdown pass to cut the advantage to 10-7.

Marcus Jones intercepted Flacco’s pass to Tahj Brooks and returned it 33 yards for a Patriots touchdown to take a 14-10 lead.

Andres Borregales made a 41-yard field goal to expand the lead to 17-10 with 28 seconds left until halftime. However, Chase Brown’s 21-yard run and Tee Higgins’ 16-yard pass moved Cincinnati to the New England 45-yard line.

McPherson knocked through a 63-yard field goal, the longest in team history, as time expired. The Patriots led 17-13 at halftime.

New England had a chance to extend the lead in the third quarter. They ran seven plays inside the Bengals’ 15-yard line but got no points.

Borregales made field goals from 45 and 19 yards to increase the lead to 23-13.

Flacco hit Mitch Tinsley for a 17-yard touchdown to cut Cincinnati’s deficit to 23-20 with under five minutes remaining.

Borregales buried his fourth field goal from 52 yards to put New England ahead, 26-20, with 1:51 left.

Cincinnati drove to the Patriots’ 26-yard line, but did not score.

The Patriots have now won nine straight games.

Cincinnati’s next game will be on Thanksgiving, Nov. 27.

They play at division rival Baltimore. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m.

