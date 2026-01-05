Bengals keeping Zac Taylor as head coach after ‘frustrating and disappointing’ season

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Head coach Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium on December 28, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — Despite a disappointing season that included a losing record and missing the playoffs, Zac Taylor will stay on as the head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Bengals President Mike Brown made the announcement to keep Taylor on Monday, saying he’s confident he and Duke Tobin, the organization’s director of player personnel, are the right leaders to guide the team forward.

“They have proven they can build and lead teams that compete for championships. We trust their plans and expect to return to our desired level of success,” Brown said in a statement.

TRENDING STORIES:

The announcement came after the Bengals finished what Brown described as a “frustrating and disappointing” season.

“The results fell short of our standards, and missing the playoffs again proves there is more work to do,” Brown said.

The Bengals lost their final game of the season to the Cleveland Browns, finishing with a 6-11 record.

“We are taking a hard look at everything we do as we approach this offseason with focused determination to build a championship-caliber roster that wins consistently. We are fully committed to delivering results that match the pride, passion and expectations of this organization and our fans,” Brown said on Monday.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group