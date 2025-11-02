Bengals lose heartbreaker to Bears in final seconds

CINCINNATI — For the second straight week, the Cincinnati Bengals came up short in a high-scoring game.

The Bengals went back and forth with the Chicago Bears on touchdowns on Sunday. But the Bears scored in the final seconds to win, 47-42, at Paycor Stadium.

Cincinnati trailed 41-27 at the two-minute warning. They rallied to score 15 points in 51 seconds to take a 42-41 advantage with 54 seconds left.

That was enough time for Caleb Williams.

He found rookie tight end Colston Loveland, who bounced off safety Jordan Battle for a 58-yard touchdown catch with 17 seconds remaining.

Nashson Wright intercepted Flacco’s Hail Mary attempt as time expired to preserve Chicago’s win.

Flacco threw for 470 yards and four touchdowns. Tee Higgins caught seven passes for 121 yards and two scores.

Williams passed for 28 yards and three scores for the Bears. Loveland had six catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Kyle Monangai ran for 176 yards.

Chicago outgained Cincinnati, 576-495, in total offense.

The Bengals enter the bye week with a 3-6 record.

