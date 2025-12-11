Bengals place DE Trey Hendrickson on IR

Cincinnati Bengals v Minnesota Vikings MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - SEPTEMBER 21: Trey Hendrickson #91 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images) (David Berding/Getty Images)
By WHIO Staff

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are placing one of their defensive stars on the Injured Reserve (IR) list.

Pro Bowl defensive end Trey Hendrickson was placed on the IR on Thursday with a hip/pelvis injury, the team announced.

The move means he’ll miss a minimum of four games, which means he won’t get the opportunity to suit up again this season unless the Bengals make a playoff run.

Hendrickson recently had core-muscle surgery, according to CBS Sports. The procedure has a six-week recovery timetable.

The 31-year-old is in his ninth NFL season. He’s played seven games this season, recording 16 tackles and four sacks.

Hendrickson is set to become a free agent this offseason.

