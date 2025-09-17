Bengals place Joe Burrow on injured reserve, sign 2 QBs to practice squad

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals made some roster moves after Joe Burrow’s injury.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The team announced that it has signed former New York Jets quarterback Mike White and former Green Bay Packers quarterback Sean Clifford to its practice squad.

Clifford played high school football at St. Xavier and attended Penn State before being drafted in the fifth round in 2023 by the Packers.

TRENDING STORIES:

Cincinnati also placed Burrow on the injured list after suffering a toe injury in Sunday’s win over Jacksonville.

Head coach Zac Taylor said the team is still sorting out the recovery timeline.

“One thing I know about Joe is he’s going to do everything he can to tackle the rehab process if it gets to that point,” he said. “Again, I don’t know what total rehab looks like, but I know Joe is going to give it everything he’s got and do everything he can to get back on the field. I’ve got full confidence in that.”

Jake Browning will start in Burrow’s place. The team signed Brett Rypien from the practice squad to the active roster.

The Bengals play at Minnesota on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

The game will be televised here on Channel 7.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group