Bengals quarterback earns 2 offensive player of week honors

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 21: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks to pass against the Miami Dolphins in the first quarter of a game at Hard Rock Stadium on December 21, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been recognized for his play last week.

He was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week and FedEx Air and Ground Player of the Week after a solid game against the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 21.

Burrow completed 25 of 32 passes for 309 yards and four touchdowns as the Cincinnati won, 45-21.

He missed Weeks 3-12 after suffering a toe turf injury in Week 2.

The Bengals are 5-10 and out of playoff contention.

They host Arizona on Sunday at Paycor Stadium.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

