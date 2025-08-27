Bengals release former UC quarterback as team finalizes 2025 roster

CINCINNATI — A former Ohio college star will not make the Cincinnati Bengals’ 2025 roster.
The team released UC Bearcat and former third-round draft pick Desmond Ridder.
He was drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons.
Ridder started the Bengals’ last preseason game on Saturday against Indianapolis. He went 8-of-20 for 75 yards and an interception.
Jake Browning will back up starting quarterback Joe Burrow.
Ridder was one of 19 players released or waived as Cincinnati finalized its 53-man roster.
The following players were let go:
- LS Cal Adomitis
- OT Devin Cochran
- OT Andrew Coker
- OT Caleb Etienne (Waived/Injured)
- DE Raymond Johnson III
- S Jaylen Key
- G Jaxson Kirkland
- CB Bralyn Lux
- WR Jamoi Mayes
- TE Tanner McLachlan (Waived/Injured)
- C Seth McLaughlin
- HB Kendall Milton
- WR Jordan Moore
- LB Maema Njongmeta
- WR Kendric Pryor
- QB Desmond Ridder
- DE Isaiah Thomas
- G Cordell Volson (Waived/Injured)
- WR Isaiah Williams
The Bengals open the 2025 season on Sept. 7 at Cleveland.
Kickoff is at 1 p.m.
Visit this website to see the Bengals’ full 53-man roster.
