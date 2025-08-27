Bengals release former UC quarterback as team finalizes 2025 roster

Atlanta Falcons v New Orleans Saints NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 07: Desmond Ridder #9 of the Atlanta Falcons scrambles in the first half in a game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on January 07, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
By WHIO Staff

CINCINNATI — A former Ohio college star will not make the Cincinnati Bengals’ 2025 roster.

The team released UC Bearcat and former third-round draft pick Desmond Ridder.

He was drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons.

Ridder started the Bengals’ last preseason game on Saturday against Indianapolis. He went 8-of-20 for 75 yards and an interception.

Jake Browning will back up starting quarterback Joe Burrow.

Ridder was one of 19 players released or waived as Cincinnati finalized its 53-man roster.

The following players were let go:

  • LS Cal Adomitis
  • OT Devin Cochran
  • OT Andrew Coker
  • OT Caleb Etienne (Waived/Injured)
  • DE Raymond Johnson III
  • S Jaylen Key
  • G Jaxson Kirkland
  • CB Bralyn Lux
  • WR Jamoi Mayes
  • TE Tanner McLachlan (Waived/Injured)
  • C Seth McLaughlin
  • HB Kendall Milton
  • WR Jordan Moore
  • LB Maema Njongmeta
  • WR Kendric Pryor
  • QB Desmond Ridder
  • DE Isaiah Thomas
  • G Cordell Volson (Waived/Injured)
  • WR Isaiah Williams

The Bengals open the 2025 season on Sept. 7 at Cleveland.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

Visit this website to see the Bengals’ full 53-man roster.

