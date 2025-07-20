Bengals sign contract with second-round pick

(Cincinnati Bengals (via X) /Cincinnati Bengals (via X))

The Cincinnati Bengals have reached an agreement with their second-round draft pick.

The team announced the signing of Demetrius Knight Jr. on Saturday.

He was the 49th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

NBC Sports Pro Football Talk (PFT) reports that Knight received nearly 80 percent of his four-year rookie deal guaranteed.

He spent his first four collegiate seasons at Georgia Tech (2019-22) before playing one year at Charlotte (2023) and last season (2024) at South Carolina.

Knight started 10 of 13 games for the Gamecocks and had 82 tackles, eight tackles for loss (TFL), two sacks, one interception, and three forced fumbles.

Cincinnati has still not signed first-round draft pick Shemar Stewart.

The Bengals’ first day of training camp is July 23.

