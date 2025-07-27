Bengals sign first-round draft pick Shemar Stewart

By WHIO Staff

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals have signed their first-round draft pick.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported Friday that the team agreed to a four-year, fully guaranteed contract for nearly $19 million with Shemar Stewart.

“I can’t tell you how long I’ve been dreaming about this,” he said.

Stewart started 19 times in 37 games at Texas A&M from 2022-24.

He had 65 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, four pass break-ups, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries in his college career.

Stewart was drafted 17th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

He earned third-team All-SEC honors as a junior last season.

The Bengals have now signed all six selections from the 2025 NFL Draft.

