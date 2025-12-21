Bengals take advantage of mistakes in blowout win at Miami

RB Chase Brown during Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 21, 2025

MIAMI GARDENS, FL — For at least one game, the Cincinnati Bengals looked like the team fans were expecting this season.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Bengals forced three second-half turnovers, which led to three touchdowns in a 45-21 blowout win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Joe Burrow threw for 309 yards and four touchdowns.

Chase Brown had over 100 all-purpose yards and three scores, all in the third

TRENDING STORIES:

The two teams exchanged touchdowns in the first quarter as the game was tied at 7-7.

The Bengals reclaimed the lead, 10-7, on Evan McPherson’s 45-yard field goal in the second quarter. Miami took its first lead of the day, 14-10, on Malik Washington’s touchdown.

Semaje Perine 4-yard touchdown run right before halftime put Cincinnati ahead, 17-14, at the break.

Miami fumbled to open the second half, and the Bengals recovered. It led to Brown’s 9-yard touchdown catch to extend it to 24-14.

Quinn Ewers threw an interception on the Dolphins’ next possession. Two plays later, Brown’s 12-yard touchdown expanded the advantage to 31-14.

After stopping Miami on downs, Burrow found Brown for his third touchdown of the quarter as Cincinnati led, 38-14.

Ewers threw another interception late in the third quarter. It led to a Mike Geseki touchdown catch to cap the Bengals’ day.

Cincinnati’s next game will be Dec. 28 when they host Arizona at Paycor Stadium. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group