Bengals take advantage of mistakes in blowout win at Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, FL — For at least one game, the Cincinnati Bengals looked like the team fans were expecting this season.
The Bengals forced three second-half turnovers, which led to three touchdowns in a 45-21 blowout win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
Joe Burrow threw for 309 yards and four touchdowns.
Chase Brown had over 100 all-purpose yards and three scores, all in the third
The two teams exchanged touchdowns in the first quarter as the game was tied at 7-7.
The Bengals reclaimed the lead, 10-7, on Evan McPherson’s 45-yard field goal in the second quarter. Miami took its first lead of the day, 14-10, on Malik Washington’s touchdown.
Semaje Perine 4-yard touchdown run right before halftime put Cincinnati ahead, 17-14, at the break.
Miami fumbled to open the second half, and the Bengals recovered. It led to Brown’s 9-yard touchdown catch to extend it to 24-14.
Quinn Ewers threw an interception on the Dolphins’ next possession. Two plays later, Brown’s 12-yard touchdown expanded the advantage to 31-14.
After stopping Miami on downs, Burrow found Brown for his third touchdown of the quarter as Cincinnati led, 38-14.
Ewers threw another interception late in the third quarter. It led to a Mike Geseki touchdown catch to cap the Bengals’ day.
Cincinnati’s next game will be Dec. 28 when they host Arizona at Paycor Stadium. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.
