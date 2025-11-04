Bengals trade LB Logan Wilson to Cowboys

Las Vegas Raiders v Cincinnati Bengals CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 03: Logan Wilson #55 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates against the Las Vegas Raiders at Paycor Stadium on November 03, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
By WHIO Staff

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are trading away linebacker Logan Wilson, weeks after he requested a trade.

Wilson was traded on Tuesday to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick, the Bengals announced.

Drafted by the Bengals in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Wilson started 65 of the 76 regular-season games with Cincinnati.

He recorded 531 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 11 interceptions, seven forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.

Wilson also started in seven playoff games, recording 62 tackles, one interception, and one forced fumble.

Head coach Zac Taylor said he appreciates everything Wilson has done “as a player and as a person” during his time in Cincinnati.

“He has been a central part of our defense over the past six years, and he will be remembered as a leader in our locker room. I wish him the best moving forward,” Taylor said.

During his time with the Bengals, Wilson hosted two charity softball games at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton. Several Bengals stars, including Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, attended the event.

