Bengals trade for QB Joe Flacco

CINICNNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are turning to their intra-state rivals to help with their quarterback situation.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Bengals have acquired Joe Flacco in a trade with the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday.

The Browns confirmed this on social media.

Cincinnati will also receive a sixth-round draft pick while the Browns get a fifth-round pick, Schefter reports.

The Bengals are playing without Joe Burrow, who is out until December after surgery on his injured left toe back in September.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Bengals had been “calling around for 48 hours.”

As for Cleveland, this means that Dillon Gabriel will be the likely No. 1 quarterback after the Flacco trade.

The Bengals fell to 2-3 and have lost three straight games. Cincinnati released Mike White from its practice squad Tuesday morning.

Their next game is Sunday at Green Bay at 4:25 p.m.

