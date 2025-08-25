Bengals, Trey Hendrickson agree on contract for 2025 season

Cincinnati Bengals v Los Angeles Chargers INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: Trey Hendrickson #91 of the Cincinnati Bengals on the sideline during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images) (Ric Tapia/Getty Images)
By WHIO Staff

CINCINNATI — Trey Hendrickson and the Cincinnati Bengals are in the process of finalizing a deal that will keep him in Cincinnati for the upcoming season, with Hendrickson set to receive a $14 million raise.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The agreement comes after the Bengals and Hendrickson resumed contract negotiations ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Hendrickson, who was already under contract, will now earn $30 million this season and will become a free agent at the end of the year.

TRENDING STORIES:

The defensive star initially skipped training camp, attending without participating in practice, as he awaited a resolution to his contract situation.

By mid-August, reports indicated that Cincinnati was considering trade offers, though a trade was deemed challenging this late in the preseason.

Ultimately, both parties reached a mutually beneficial agreement, allowing Hendrickson to remain with the Bengals for the season while addressing his concerns over compensation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!