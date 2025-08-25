Bengals, Trey Hendrickson agree on contract for 2025 season

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: Trey Hendrickson #91 of the Cincinnati Bengals on the sideline during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — Trey Hendrickson and the Cincinnati Bengals are in the process of finalizing a deal that will keep him in Cincinnati for the upcoming season, with Hendrickson set to receive a $14 million raise.

The agreement comes after the Bengals and Hendrickson resumed contract negotiations ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Hendrickson, who was already under contract, will now earn $30 million this season and will become a free agent at the end of the year.

The defensive star initially skipped training camp, attending without participating in practice, as he awaited a resolution to his contract situation.

By mid-August, reports indicated that Cincinnati was considering trade offers, though a trade was deemed challenging this late in the preseason.

Ultimately, both parties reached a mutually beneficial agreement, allowing Hendrickson to remain with the Bengals for the season while addressing his concerns over compensation.

