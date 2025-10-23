Bengals WR earns 5th career offensive player of week award

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver was recognized after a record-setting performance last Thursday night.
Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after setting a new franchise record of 16 catches for 161 yards and a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Cincinnati beat the Steelers, 33-31.
This is Chase’s fifth career AFC Offensive Player of the Week award.
His 16 catches are the most by any NFL player this season.
Chase was also voted as the FedEx Air & Ground Player for Week 7.
Cincinnati’s next game will be on Sunday when they host the New York Jets at Paycor Stadium.
Kickoff is at 1 p.m. The game will be televised here on Channel 7.
