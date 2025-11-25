Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase apologizes after suspension for spitting on player

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 09: Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up before kickoff against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL football game at AT&T Stadium on December 9, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has apologized for spitting on a Pittsburgh Steelers player last week.

He wrote the apology in a social media post.

“Please know I am speaking from my heart when I say I take full responsibility for my actions during last Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh,” said Chase. “What I did was wrong. The circumstances don’t matter. My passion for the game is no excuse. There’s zero place in our sport — or in life — for that level of disrespect."

As previously reported by News Center 7, he was suspended for one game after he spat on Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Ramsey was ejected for throwing a punch and later said he reacted because Chase spat on him.

He also apologized to “everyone within the Pittsburgh Steelers organization.” Chase said that he let his emotions in the moment get the better of him.

In the statement, he also apologized to his Bengals’ teammates and fans.

“This has been a tough season with some incredibly hard losses,” said Chase. “We’ve all been frustrated. But instead of stepping up with calm, class, and leadership, I let you down.”

Chase missed Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.

He said sitting out the game made his actions “even more inexcusable,” and vowed not to let it happen again.

Cincinnati’s next game is at Baltimore on Thanksgiving, Nov. 27.

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m.

