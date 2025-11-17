Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase suspended for spitting on Jalen Ramsey

Ja'Marr Chase (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
By WHIO Staff

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has been suspended for one game without pay for unsportsmanlike conduct during Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The suspension follows an incident in the fourth quarter where Chase spat on Pittsburgh cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Ramsey was ejected for throwing a punch and later said he reacted because Chase spat on him.

Chase will be eligible to return to the Bengals’ active roster on Monday, Nov. 24, after the team’s game against the New England Patriots on Nov. 23.

Under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, Chase has the right to appeal the suspension.

If he chooses to appeal, the case will be heard by one of the hearing officers jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA.

