Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase’s suspension appeal denied for spitting on player

CINCINNATI — The National Football League (NFL) upheld its suspension of Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

Michael Signora, NFL Senior Vice President of Football & International Communications, wrote in a social media post that hearing officer and former player Jordy Nelson upheld Chase’s one-game suspension.

Nelson was jointly appointed by both the NFL and the NFL Players Association to handle the case.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Chase spat on Pittsburgh Steeler cornerback Jalen Ramsey in Sunday’s game.

Ramsey was ejected for throwing a punch and later said he reacted because Chase spat on him.

Chase will now be forced to miss Sunday’s home game against the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Chase will forfeit over $500,000 in lost wages.

Ja’Marr Chase will be eligible to return to the Bengals’ active roster on Monday, Nov. 24.

Kickoff between Cincinnati and New England is at 1 p.m.

The game will be televised here on Channel 7.

