‘Benny’ the baby cow rescued from river for second time

Firefighters rescued "Benny" the baby cow (Canal Fulton and Lawrence Township Fire Department)
CANAL FULTON, Ohio — Firefighters rescued “Benny” the baby cow from an area river for the second time in less than a month.

The Canal Fulton and Lawrence Township Fire Department posted photos on social media, explaining that 911 calls from canoeists and others who spotted Benny in the river alerted them to the situation.

Firefighters described Benny as “a certified escape artist, part-time adventurer, and water curious who is keeping first responders busy.”

Since firefighters have gotten to know Benny so well, they have given him a name. Benny’s repeated adventures into the river have made him a familiar figure among the local fire department.

The reasons why Benny keeps ending up in the river are not clear, but his curiosity and adventurous nature seem to play a role.

Benny’s latest rescue highlights the ongoing challenges faced by local firefighters in ensuring the safety of both residents and their livestock.

Benny’s escapades have brought a light-hearted moment to the community, showcasing the dedication of first responders

