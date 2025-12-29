Bernie Kosar’s liver donor honored before Browns final home game

Photo contributed by Cleveland Browns (via Facebook)

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns recognized a family who helped give a Legendary Browns quarterback a second chance at life.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Browns wrote in a social media post that Kimberly Dunlap Kane delivered the final guitar smash of the season.

She is the mother of Bryce Dunlap, who passed away in November, and donated his liver to Browns legend Bernie Kosar.

TRENDING STORIES:

As previously reported by News Center 7, Bernie Kosar was diagnosed with liver failure and Parkinson’s Disease in 2024.

Kosar thanked Dunlap’s family on his Facebook page and called the transplant “a great gift.”

The Browns beat their division-rival Steelers, 16-9.

Browns honor liver donor Photo contributed by Cleveland Browns (via Facebook) (Cleveland Browns (via Facebook))

Browns honor liver donor Photo contributed by Cleveland Browns (via Facebook) (Cleveland Browns (via Facebook))

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group