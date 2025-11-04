‘The best dad to me;’ Children of man shot, killed after dice game at lounge speak out

DAYTON — A family is hoping the FBI can help get justice seven months after their loved one was shot and killed.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins talks to Keyson Webb’s two children about what their father LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

Webb was shot and killed in a Dayton lounge along N Main Street in April.

They’re offering a $15,000 reward to anyone who can help track down the man who they said pulled the trigger, Quandric Morris-Ogelsby.

Webb’s children said their lives haven’t been the same since their dad was killed.

“He might not (have) been perfect, but he was the best dad to me,” Leon Sanders said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

Anyone with information about Morris-Ogelsby’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local FBI office, Dayton Police Department (937) 333-COPS (2677), Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP (7867) or on the web at miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

