Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle

TOLEDO, Ohio — A bicyclist died after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:15 p.m., crews were dispatched to the intersection of Summit and 131st Streets in Toledo on reports of a hit-and-run crash, CBS affiliate WTOL-11 reported.

Timothy Haase, 44, of Toledo, was on a bike in the bike lane at a red light at the intersection when a driver approaching the intersection from the same direction swerved to avoid traffic and hit Haase from the rear.

The driver, 73-year-old Marcus Deamicis of Toledo, then fled the scene without rendering aid to Haase, WTOL-11 reported.

Deamicis was eventually arrested, though it is not clear at what time after the collision that the arrest occurred.

Deamicis was arrested on an aggravated vehicular homicide charge, WTOL-11 reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

