Bicyclist hospitalized after reportedly being hit by vehicle in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A bicyclist was hospitalized after reportedly being hit by a vehicle in Harrison Township early Saturday morning.
Around 2:28 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 4000 block of Klepinger Road on reports of a person who had been hit by a vehicle.
Crews found a person who had been riding a bicycle when they were reportedly hit by a vehicle, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
Medics took the person to Kettering Health Dayton.
Details on their injuries were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
