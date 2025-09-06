Bicyclist hospitalized after reportedly being hit by vehicle in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A bicyclist was hospitalized after reportedly being hit by a vehicle in Harrison Township early Saturday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 2:28 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 4000 block of Klepinger Road on reports of a person who had been hit by a vehicle.

TRENDING STORIES:

Crews found a person who had been riding a bicycle when they were reportedly hit by a vehicle, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Medics took the person to Kettering Health Dayton.

Details on their injuries were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group