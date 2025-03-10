Big Boy Restaurant Group opening 2 new restaurants in former Frisch’s locations

BLUE ASH — The company behind Big Boy Restaurant Group (BBRG) is opening two new restaurants in the Cincinnati area this week.

BBRG will open Dolly’s Burgers & Shakes at 9070 Plainfield Road in Blue Ash on Monday, according to CBS-affiliate WCPO.

The group will open a second location at 7706 Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township on Tuesday.

Both locations were formerly Frisch’s Big Boy restaurants that closed.

Dolly’s Burgers & Shakes is a working title for the restaurants as Frisch’s Big Boy blocked the original name, claiming it infringes on its territory and branding.

On the opening day at each restaurant, beginning at 11 a.m., the first 50 drive-thru guests will receive a free Signature Burger, and starting at 2 p.m., the first 150 dine-in or carry-out guests will get a free Signature Burger, WCPO reported.

All guests can win door prizes such as Reds tickets and Kings Island season passes.

BBRG has open full and part-time positions at Dolly’s locations throughout southwest Ohio, including management positions. Anyone interested can apply here.

