Big changes ahead this week for the Miami Valley

DAYTON — Good Sunday evening, everyone! It sure was an awesome end to the weekend with sunshine and warm temperatures. Weather Specialist Nick Dunn here to talk about some big, and for some like welcomed, changes ahead this week!

Starting things off, we are quiet all night into the start of your Monday. Lows will be in the upper 50s to around 60 and it will be mostly clear.

tonight

While Monday starts quiet, we may find a few pop-up showers late in the day. You will notice some cloud cover thickening up and a bit of a muggy feel to the air as well. This rain looks isolated in nature and is not the main rain chance this week.

Mon PM

By early Tuesday morning, a bigger push of rain and a few thunderstorms is likely. While it will not necessarily be a constant, all-day rain, we will find some pockets of soaking rain that will be helpful to our drought conditions.

Tue AM

When rain wraps up Tuesday night, we should find rainfall totals generally in the 0.50-1.00″ range. However, if multiple downpours fall over your location, a few locally higher totals to 1.50″ are not out of the question. Some guidance is a bit “heavy” and showing over 2 inches is possible. We will see how things trend in the final hours later on Monday, but this could be something to keep an eye on.

total rain

Behind this front, we have some real Fall chill on the way with an extended stretch of lows in the 40s and highs in the middle 60s to lower 70s. A few upper 30s are possible on early Thursday and Friday mornings!

lows

Have a great week!