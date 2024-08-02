Big Lots closing several stores in Ohio; Here is the full list

Big Lots FILE PHOTO: Discount retailer Big Lots said in a SEC Filing that it is planning to close up to 40 locations. (Refrina - stock.adobe.com)

OHIO — Discount retail chain Big Lots will be closing eight stores in Ohio this year, according to its website.

The company has more than 1,300 stores in 48 states, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

>>RELATED: Big Lots to close 35 to 40 stores in 2024

Earlier this month, News Center 7 reported that the company announced plans to close 35 to 40 stores due to a net loss of $205 million in the last quarter.

However, the Columbus Dispatch reports that nearly 300 locations will close soon. These locations have a banner at the top of the screen, indicating the location is closing and offering an up to 20% discount.

Big Lots Closing Big Lots Closing (Big Lots website)

Big Lots is based in Ohio and has more than 100 stores throughout the state.

According to the Big Lots website, the following Ohio locations are closing:

Centerville: 359 Miamisburg Centerville Road

Saint Mary’s: 1170 Indiana Avenue

West Chester: 7779 Tylersville Road

Defiance: 1620 N Clinton Street

Springdale: 11372 Princeton Pike

Cincinnati: 9690 Colerain Avenue

Sandusky: 410 E Perkins Avenue

Toldeo: 4925 Jackman Road

We will continue to follow this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group