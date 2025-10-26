‘Big shocker,’ Man describes officers local home after apparent murder-suicide

MIAMI VALLEY — Neighbors are reacting after an apparent murder-suicide in the Miami Valley this weekend.

As previously reported by News Center 7, a West Milton Police officer found two bodies in a parking lot early Saturday morning.

Then, we learned that police discovered a third body at a Sugarcreek Township condo.

Huber Heights Police said on Saturday that it assisted West Milton and Sugarcreek Township Police, as well as the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Shawn Taylor described what he saw Saturday morning.

“I got woke up around like 730 in the morning, when they first pulled up and was sitting outside,” he said.

Taylor saw officers going in and out of a home.

“All the police that came out here, which is unusual for this area. That’s why I was, like, big shocker.”

We will update this story.

