Big warm up for Friday, watching a late weekend system that brings Winter back

Good evening and Merry Christmas to you! Meteorologist Nick Dunn here this evening to check out the forecast. Crazy to think some of us had thunder last night! Before we dive into the forecast, check out this statistic from last night!

stat

Over 500 lightning strikes occurred in Ohio last night into very early this morning. Also, there was even a severe thunderstorm warning!

tonight

A quieter night lies ahead with lows near 40 for most and showers arriving overnight into early Friday. Some patchy fog is possible once again as well! However, with rain arriving we will see how dense that becomes. Keep the rain gear handy for Friday!

friday

Some showers will move in towards daybreak. These will be lighter and more isolated. So, no threat for thunder! Rainfall totals will top out around or just over 0.10″ locally.

Friday Hourly

The bigger story is a huge warm up! Highs will climb into the lower 60s in Dayton. Those north of town might just miss out on the 60s but you stay warm as well in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday

Into the weekend we are still watching a strong system for Sunday. Before that, Saturday is drier and cooler with highs on either side of 50 degrees.

A rather jam packed forecast on tap to end the weekend...but confidence is starting to increase with the timing. Today’s guidance has kept the timing of the cold front similar to yesterday. Highs should climb into at least the lower 60s and potentially the middle 60s for some. Rain showers will arrive, and there could even be a couple of thunderstorms in the evening. Right now, severe weather is not expected due to a lack of instability.

Winds also increase with gusts over 30mph as a cold front pushes through in the evening and overnight. Temperatures will fall and a few snowflakes could mix in by daybreak!