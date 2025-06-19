Bill aiming to cut property taxes could impact public services, jobs

COLUMBUS — A new bill is at the state House which would lower property taxes for property owners.
“If they can relieve it, that’s great with me,” Lester Bergman, a homeowner, said.
Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith says this bill, if passed, could take money away from the county.
“You’re talking about $1 billion the county collects on a regular basis, just a little more than $1 billion in local real estate taxes,” Keith said.
The county uses that money to fund things people use every day.
