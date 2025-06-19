Bill aiming to cut property taxes could impact public services, jobs

Empty houses Empty houses are an eyesore in a lot of neighborhoods.
By WHIO Staff

COLUMBUS — A new bill is at the state House which would lower property taxes for property owners.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mason Fletcher speaks with Montgomery County leaders who say this could hurt schools and businesses LIVE on News Center 7 at 6.

TRENDING STORIES:

“If they can relieve it, that’s great with me,” Lester Bergman, a homeowner, said.

Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith says this bill, if passed, could take money away from the county.

“You’re talking about $1 billion the county collects on a regular basis, just a little more than $1 billion in local real estate taxes,” Keith said.

The county uses that money to fund things people use every day.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!