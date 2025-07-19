Bill backed by Ohio Senator to combat fentanyl trafficking signed into law

FILE PHOTO OSHP Fentanyl Drug Seizure (Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By WHIO Staff

OHIO — A bill backed by both Ohio Senators to fight fentanyl trafficking is now law.

President Donald Trump signed the Halt All Lethal Trafficking (HALT) of Fentanyl Act into law.

Both Senator Jon Husted and Bernie Moreno voted for the bill back in March.

The House of Representatives approved it back in June.

“Far too many Ohio families have grieved the loss of a loved one to fentanyl-related overdoses,” said Senator Jon Husted. “With the HALT Fentanyl Act now law, our law enforcement heroes can crack down on criminal drug cartels, get this drug off our streets, and prevent more families from experiencing these unimaginable tragedies.”

The bill would make the temporary class-wide scheduling order for fentanyl-related substances permanent and close a loophole exploited by drug traffickers, Senator Husted’s office said.

Fentanyl was responsible for 95% of the opioid-related deaths in Ohio in 2023.

