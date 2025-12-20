Bill banning intoxicating hemp products, THC drinks signed into law

Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill banning intoxicating hemp products.

It will take effect in 90 days.

The bill also makes it illegal to bring these products, which were purchased legally from another state, back to Ohio.

The governor one-line vetoed a provision that would’ve allowed THC-infused beverages for one year.

They can no longer be sold once the law takes effect.

