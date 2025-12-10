Bill looking to tighten regulations on marijuana, hemp in Ohio goes to governor

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Senate has passed a bill looking to ban intoxicating hemp products and change Ohio’s recreational cannabis laws.

The bill, sponsored by State Rep. Phil Plummer, aims to regulate the sale of intoxicating hemp by restricting it to dispensaries and banning sales at smoke shops and gas stations.

It also prohibits people from bringing marijuana that was legally purchased from another state back to Ohio.

If Gov. Mike DeWine signs the bill before the new year, the law could go into effect as early as March.

