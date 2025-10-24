Bill looking to tighten regulations on marijuana, hemp in Ohio

COLUMBUS — Ohio’s laws on intoxicating hemp and marijuana could soon change as Senate Bill 56 moves forward, following a judge’s decision to pause Gov. Mike DeWine’s executive order banning intoxicating hemp.

The bill, sponsored by State Rep. Phil Plummer, aims to regulate the sale of intoxicating hemp by restricting it to dispensaries and banning sales at smoke shops and gas stations.

It also proposes allocating 30% of marijuana tax revenue to communities with dispensaries and making public use and smoking in cars illegal.

“We had to really tweak it and put some guardrails around marijuana and hemp use,” said State Rep. Phil Plummer, one of the House sponsors for Senate Bill 56.

“This is going to be detrimental to the hemp industry as it is right now, and lots of product is going to sit in a warehouse and potentially need to be destroyed,” Rachel Loney, general manager of Troll Pub, said.

Plummer emphasized the need for regulation, noting that intoxicating hemp was readily available at gas stations, which raised concerns about its accessibility.

The bill has garnered bipartisan support in the Ohio House, with Plummer highlighting the collaborative effort to create a balanced approach to hemp and marijuana regulation.

Businesses like Troll Pub, which have seen a trend in customers preferring THC effects over alcohol, are closely watching the bill’s progress and hoping for a favorable outcome for the hemp industry.

The bill now returns to the Senate for further consideration, where lawmakers will decide whether to approve the House version or make additional changes.

Businesses and consumers alike await the Senate’s decision, which could significantly impact the hemp and marijuana industries in Ohio.

