Birdfeeder stuck on deer’s antlers in Ohio

By WHIO Staff

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE — A deer wandering around Ohio got a bird feeder stuck in its antlers.

The Mentor-on-the-Lake Police Department posted a photo of the deer on its social media page.

It said the deer was moving around near a Dollar General with a tray-style bird feeder, and it got tangled on one of the deer’s antlers.

“We have attempted to approach the deer to help get the item off of its antlers however, it runs away,” they said on its Facebook page. “It does not appear to be in any pain and we witnessed it frolicking with its family and eating normally.”

Deer shed their antlers, and it should be able to get the birdfeeder off on its own, the department said.

