Bitcoin scams on the rise; banks urge residents to be vigilant against the scams

OANDA reports the top volatile cryptocurrencies in early 2025, highlighting Bitcoin's dominance and XRP's significant recovery amid market fluctuations. (CHOKCHAI POOMICHAIYA // Shutterstock/CHOKCHAI POOMICHAIYA // Shutterstock)
DAYTON — The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services is warning residents to be vigilant against cryptocurrency scams, which are increasingly targeting unsuspecting individuals through phone calls, texts, and emails.

Scammers often pose as legitimate entities, attempting to trick people into transferring money using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. These scams can result in significant financial losses for victims, as the transactions are typically irreversible.

“Scammers are everywhere looking to get a hold of your money,” said Curt Conley, Vice President of Retail at Monroe Federal Savings and Loan. “At least once a month, we are helping a customer where someone is trying to steal their cash.”

Robert Cable, a Dayton resident, expressed his distrust of cryptocurrency, stating, “I wouldn’t trust putting my money somewhere like that that can’t be traced.” This sentiment is shared by many who are wary of the unregulated nature of digital currencies.

Conley explained that banks do not need to be involved in cryptocurrency transactions, allowing people to buy, sell, and trade without going through traditional financial institutions. This lack of oversight can make it difficult for individuals to discern legitimate opportunities from scams.

Conley also noted the prevalence of fake websites offering unrealistic returns on cryptocurrency investments, which often lure victims with promises of high profits. “That’s probably one of the biggest things that we’re seeing scam-wise coming in,” he said.

The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services highlighted that scammers frequently demand payments in Bitcoin or gift cards, claiming these are needed to pay fines or fix banking errors. Once money is sent, especially internationally, it is nearly impossible to recover.

Conley mentioned that some victims have gone into debt due to these scams, with losses reaching tens of thousands of dollars. “It can vary, but I mean, it can be as much as 45-50 thousand and up,” he said, emphasizing that scammers often target individuals capable of paying large sums.

As cryptocurrency scams continue to proliferate, experts advise individuals to thoroughly research any cryptocurrency-related websites before engaging in transactions. “If it’s too good to be true, it normally is,” Conley cautioned, urging caution in the face of enticing offers.

