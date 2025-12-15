Bitter cold turns to springtime warmth

CPC Outlook
By Britley Ritz

DAYTON — Warmer weather will return to the Valley this week.

High temperatures will climb into the low 50s by Thursday. This of course all ahead of an approaching cold front that will bring us rain late afternoon Thursday. Once the front passes, we’ll have one day of cold air.. dropping back into the 20s.

This however doesn’t last long. High temperatures will climb back close to normal, if not above normal through the weekend.

The Climate Predication Center (CPC) actually give high probabilities of climbing above normal through Christmas.

©2025 Cox Media Group

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!