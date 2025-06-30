Black bear spotted for 2nd time in Greene County, police say

YELLOW SPRINGS — A black bear has been seen for the second time in Greene County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Yellow Springs Police Department wrote in a social media post on Sunday night that “a fuzzy friend” made a surprise stop.

They named him Mosey.

“Mosey isn’t looking for trouble — just snacks and solitude (and moseying),” they said on its Facebook page.

As previously reported by News Center 7, a woman spotted a black bear while driving through Greene County on June 19.

TRENDING STORIES:

It was first seen in Clinton County more than three weeks ago but was spotted in Greene County near U.S. 68.

ODNR said that black bears are naturally skittish and tend to run away from people and noise, according to Yellow Springs Police.

The department said that people should not roll out “the welcome mat.”

ODNR has these tips:

Keep trash inside a garage or secure location

Take down bird feeders (yes, even the cute ones)

Keep pet food indoors

Clean grease from outdoor grills

Pick up fallen fruit from trees and gardens

Yellow Springs Police said people should give ‘Mosey’ space to roam, sniff, and move on.

“Please don’t approach, feed, or follow the bear. Call your local police department or ODNR,” they said.

ODNR will continue to monitor the bear but will not interfere with the bear’s natural summer movements.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group