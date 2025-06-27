Black bear spotted in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — A black bear has been spotted in another Miami Valley county.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources confirmed a black bear sighting along Thackery Road in Urbana.

Black bears have been spotted across several counties, including Ashtabula, Clark, Clinton, Greene, Licking, Richland, Guernsey, and Montgomery.

ODNR emphasized that black bears are protected under Ohio’s endangered species list.

The organization has been unable to confirm if the black bear sightings are all the same animal.

There are no plans to catch or relocate the bear; ODNR believes it will likely move out of the area on its own.

