Black bear spotted in Champaign County

Black bear in woods
Stock photo of a black bear FILE PHOTO (Jillian - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — A black bear has been spotted in another Miami Valley county.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources confirmed a black bear sighting along Thackery Road in Urbana.

Black bears have been spotted across several counties, including Ashtabula, Clark, Clinton, Greene, Licking, Richland, Guernsey, and Montgomery.

TRENDING STORIES:

ODNR emphasized that black bears are protected under Ohio’s endangered species list.

The organization has been unable to confirm if the black bear sightings are all the same animal.

There are no plans to catch or relocate the bear; ODNR believes it will likely move out of the area on its own.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!