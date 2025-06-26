‘BLAM, that boy down;’ Man laughed about shooting man at bar, court documents say

DAYTON — A man has been charged in connection with a shooting at a local bar.

Jacob Brady, 27, was charged in Dayton Municipal Court with felonious assault and carrying concealed weapons.

News Center 7 previously reported that a man is in critical condition after a shooting at Pat’s Bar on Sunday.

Police showed up at Pat’s Bar on Sunday after reports of shots fired.

An employee at the bar had video that showed Brady fire two rounds towards a man, according to court documents.

Witnesses told police that Brady shot the man due to a woman who had dated the man and did not want to be involved with Brady.

Brady told police she shot the man because of threats he made, court documents say, but witnesses did not report hearing any threats.

Brady was later heard on jail calls “laughing” at the fact he shot the man and saying “I’m gonna put that on a t-shirt, ‘BLAM, that boy down,’” court documents allege.

He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Brady is due next in court on July 3.

