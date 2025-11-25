‘BLAM, that boy down;’ Man who laughed about shooting at local bar pleads guilty

DAYTON — A man accused of shooting a man at a local bar and then laughing about it has entered his plea.

Jacob Brady pleaded guilty to felonious assault and tampering with evidence, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court documents.

Police showed up at Pat’s Bar on Sunday after reports of shots being fired on June 22.

An employee at the bar had a video that showed Brady fire two rounds towards a man, according to court documents.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses told police that Brady shot the man because a woman who was dating the man did not want to be involved with Brady.

Brady told police he shot the man because of threats he made, but witnesses did not report hearing any threats.

Brady was later heard on jail calls “laughing” at the fact he shot the man and saying “I’m gonna put that on a t-shirt, ‘BLAM, that boy down,’” court documents allege.

He faces up to 15 years in prison.

He will be sentenced on Dec. 8.

