Blast of below average temperatures continues and even could worsen

DAYTON — We’ve had a stretch of consistent days below average since Thanksgiving and the cold air isn’t letting up. Hey it’s Stormcenter 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

Check out this almanac from November 2 to December 5. There’s been lots of blue days, which means that high temperature was below average. So far we’ve made it 10 days including Saturday with highs below average.

The cold air isn’t letting up

With multiple systems moving in over the next week, one on Sunday and another on Wednesday, it keeps cold air in place.

Monday morning will likely have wind chills or feels like temperatures in the single digits. After the system on Wednesday and by the time we get to next weekend, high temperatures could be stuck in the teens!

