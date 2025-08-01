‘Blasting’ to begin in Miami County neighborhood next week

TIPP CITY — Residents in a Miami County neighborhood may hear some explosions starting next week.

Signs have been put up on I-75 and in the Windmere Neighborhood in Tipp City indicating a “Blasting Area Ahead.”

As early as Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, construction blasting will begin at the Summit Landing by Arbor Homes residential development at 3401 Peters Road.

Blasting will occur as many as two times daily and is scheduled to last between 6-8 weeks, depending on weather.

Blasting will be restricted to daytime hours only and is expected to cause only minor disruptions.

The blasting is being conducted by HTA Enterprises Inc. and is intended for the excavation of the shallow rock bed.

People are asked to stay clear of the worksite over the next 8 weeks due to the hazardous nature of the explosive materials.

